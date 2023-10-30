Bangladesh charges opposition leader with murder

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Following violent anti-government riots in Dhaka, the opposition leader of Bangladesh and other party members were taken into custody. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is one of the people accused, according to an official.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos