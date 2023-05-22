Australia first to open foreign universities campuses in India: Manpreet Vohra

Prime Minister is scheduled to hold that massive rally in Sydney as well which is attracting over 20 000 supporters and Siddhant Sibbal spoke exclusively with Manpreet Vora, the Indian High Commissioner to Australia on what we can expect from this visit. Is India and Australia working in areas like people-to-people relationship ,we know there's a huge Indian diaspora which the prime minister is going to address and the Australians are Keen to open their universities in India? “Yes indeed those have already been announced in fact I'm very proud that the first two foreign universities that have announced that they will reopening campuses in India under our new education policy and the encouragement we are giving for this both happen to be Australian universities, the University of Deacon and Wollongong University. We are doing many other things for enhancing people-to-people links and making it easier for our people to move between the countries to to reside in the other country to work in the other country.”