At least 3 police personnel killed in Lahore clashes

As thousands of followers from Pakistan's far-right islamist group gathered in Lahore, the situation quickly turned violent. A car rammed through the security officers, killing at least 3 police personnel and leaving many wounded. Clashes between Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan and the forces led to further injuries. Police fired tear gas in defence. But TLP officials allege that the security forces attacked a peaceful rally. The violent clashes come after negotiations between authorities and the banned group broke down.