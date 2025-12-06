/Astronomers Spot Ultimate Space Oddity: Quipu, the Largest Structure in the Universe

Astronomers have unveiled Quipu, a colossal cosmic mega-structure stretching 1.3 billion light-years, more than 13,000 times the length of the Milky Way, and containing 200 quadrillion solar masses, making it the largest known structure in the universe. Its existence defies the Cosmological Principle and Big Bang models, which predict a maximum size for cosmic structures, prompting scientists to reconsider fundamental theories about the universe's formation and evolution.