Asteroid City review: Wes Anderson's latest is a feast for the senses
For those familiar with Wes Anderson's filmography, the mere mention of his name conjures images of carefully composed frames, vibrant colour palettes, and a cast of characters that seem to spring from the pages of a storybook. Asteroid City checks all these boxes, but it also takes us deeper into the recesses of Anderson's prolifically creative mind, revealing new layers of narrative complexity and metatextual exploration. Watch WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat's review here.