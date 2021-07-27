Assam-Mizoram border dispute: 5 Assam policemen killed in violent clashes with Mizoram

Jul 27, 2021, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tensions have escalated along the border of two North-East states of India. The policemen of Assam and Mizoram fired at each other during which 5 personnel of Assam police were killed and 50 others were injured.
