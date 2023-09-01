Assam floods affect over 400,000 people in 19 districts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The northeastern Indian state of Assam is facing the worst floods, as the water level of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries continue to rise. The severe floods have affected over 400,000 people in 19 districts.

