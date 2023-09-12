Asia Cup: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries as India crush Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
India sent out a warning to their rivals ahead of the World Cup with a crushing 228-run victory over Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries while Kuldeep Yadav stars with the ball in Colombo.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos