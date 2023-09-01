Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: Time for Marquee clash as India to face Pakistan on Saturday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
The mother of all rivalries is set for another gripping chapters. India is all set to take on their rivals Pakistan in their opening match. India Captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media in a conference.

