Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Azeri President claims gain over Shusha

Nov 09, 2020, 10.45 AM(IST)
Hundreds of Baku residents took to the streets on Sunday after President Ilham Aliyev said that, the Azeri forces have taken control over Shusha which is the second largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
