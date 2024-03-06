Apple's market value below Microsoft's net worth

Traders may have felt more confident a year ago when Apple decided to end the development of its electric cars and redirect the funds to AI programs. A year on, the opposite is true; the stock's decline has worsened. Despite CEO Tim Cook assuring shareholders that the business will "Break new ground" in AI, the firm has been tight-lipped about its AI initiatives. The stock's 9% year-to-date decline has pushed its market worth below that of Microsoft, indicating mounting investor impatience.