Antarctica's sea ice at record low as effects of climate change take shape

Rising sea surface temperatures are yet another example of the effects of climate change on our planet, and it's impact is most noticeable on the earth's poles. The amount of sea ice around antarctica is now at the lowest levels ever recorded at the end of June. According to UK's MET office. The current Antarctic sea ice extent is more than 1.3 million square kilometres less than the next lowest amount for this time of year and this shortfall is more than five times the surface area of UK. Experts from the met office say Antarctic sea ice extent reaches a maximum around the end of September and a minimum around the end of February.