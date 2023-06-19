Analysts expect risk on sentiment for equities

India's nifty 50 which closed at a new record high on Friday Indian markets have been worked by a favorable monetary policy by the country's Central Bank The Reserve Bank of India paused its rate hikes for a second straight month better than expected queue for earnings and favorable macroeconomic scenario that seems to be aiding the Indian markets analysts predict the nifty 50 to our performance Asian pairs this year as the Indian economy remains relatively insulated to Global risk in the United States all three major indices ended the last trading session of the week in red that's mostly because Microsoft shares witnessed a session of profit booking after rallying in the past few weeks on to the oil markets then Global Benchmark crew that's trading below 75 dollars a barrel as demand concerns grow due to recession in the Eurozone