Amazon rainforests: Drought expected to affect 500,000 people in the region

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Drought expected to affect 500,000 people in the region Description: The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is undergoing a severe drought, drought is expected to affect around 500,000 people in the region by the end of 2023. Now, in order to battle this situation, brazil's government is preparing a task force which will help provide emergency assistance to people in the drought-hit region. This is according to Brazil's environment minister.

