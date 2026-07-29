/Allu Arjun Launches Insurance Scheme for Fans | Pushpa Star Announces Welfare Initiative at Alpha Summit 2026

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has announced a unique welfare initiative for his fans by launching an insurance coverage program for members of his fan association during the Alpha Annual Summit 2026. The event brought together over 1,000 fan club members and leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. During the summit, Allu Arjun spent nearly five hours interacting with fans, taking photographs, and personally meeting attendees. Every participant also received a special portrait, while lunch arrangements were made for all. The insurance initiative is being seen as a significant step in strengthening the bond between the actor and his fans by offering long-term support and security.