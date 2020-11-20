Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi Passes Away in Lahore

Nov 20, 2020, 08.10 PM(IST)
Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi the founder of an influential Pakistani Islamist party, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has died on Thursday in Lahore at the age of 54. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.
