Air quality continues to remain 'severe', days after Diwali in Delhi

Nov 08, 2021, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Monday (November 8, 2021) for the fourth consecutive day after the festival of Diwali. But, a large part of this is due to an increase in stubble burning related pollutants.
