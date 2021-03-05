Africa: Ousmane Sonko's arrest leads to clashes in Senegal

Mar 05, 2021, 01.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's arrest has led to clashes in Africa's Senegal. Also, Sonoko has denied all the rape allegations as well. Clashes between police and students also have been reported.
