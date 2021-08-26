Afghanistan: Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including children

Aug 26, 2021, 08:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An explosion took place outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport on Thursday as the United States and other countries try to evacuate their citizens and Afghans at risk from the Taliban. At least 13 were killed in the explosion.
