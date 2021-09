BRICS nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are all set to hold their 13th summit today. Indian PM Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit in a virtual format. Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be attending the meeting. Afghanistan crisis to dominate 13th BRICS summit talks.