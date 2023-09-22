Afghan women in crisis: will world leaders at UNGA act now?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
It's been two years since the fall of Kabul. Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from going to secondary school. Taliban authorities have imposed an austere interpretation of Islam since storming to power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of the U.S.-led foreign forces that backed the previous governments. There are many who managed to flee the country to pursue their dreams. Many universities based out of the United States came up with different scholarships to help displaced Afghan students. How are these Afghan students doing now? Take a look

