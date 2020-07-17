Aarogya Setu app records 127.6 MN downloads: India's contact-tracing app

Jul 17, 2020, 10.30 AM(IST)
Follow Us
India's contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu ranks No 1 with 127.6 Mn downloads. India ranks No 4 in terms of the highest adoption rate with 12.5% of its residents having downloaded Aarogya Setu. Watch report.