9/11 anniversary: 22 years since the deadliest attack in US history

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The visuals of passenger planes slicing through the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center are etched in public memory as today marks 22 years since 9/11 the al-Qaeda-led terror attacks in New York City. On this day four hijacked jetliners crashed in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania killing nearly 3, 000 people and changing the course of history for the next two decades take a look.

