Mission Smart Cities
9 people killed, 440 people now infected by the Coronavirus
Jan 22, 2020, 02.35 PM(IST)
9 people have been killed, and around 440 infected by the mysterious coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. China's national health commission has said that 440 people in 13 Chinese provinces are confirmed to be infected by the coronavirus.