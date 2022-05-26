19 children, 2 adults killed in United States: Misogyny fuels US mass shootings

Published: May 26, 2022, 02:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
When the Sandy Hook school shooting took place in 2012, America said never again and 3448 days later tragedy struck again this time at an elementary school in Texas. 19 children were killed after a gunman opened fire in the Texas school.
