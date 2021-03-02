1 in 4 people to have hearing issues by 2050: WHO

Mar 02, 2021, 05.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
According to the World Health Organisation's recent report, '1 in 4 people to have hearing problems by the year 2050'. The report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.
Read in App