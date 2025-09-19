LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 09:07 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 09:07 IST
US Says Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Fails To Recognise Israel's Right To Defend Itself
The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, calling the proposal "unacceptable." Watch the video to know more on this!

