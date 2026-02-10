/ Iceboats Return to New Jersey: Cold Snap Revives Iceboating Tradition in New Jersey River

A cold snap in New Jersey has revived the thrilling winter sport of iceboating! Frozen rivers and lakes are once again filled with speeding iceboats, as local enthusiasts return to this long-standing tradition. In this video, we capture the excitement of iceboating action, showcase interviews with iceboaters and clubs, and highlight how winter conditions bring this unique sport back to life. Watch as the frozen waterways of New Jersey become a playground for adrenaline-packed winter fun.