Who is that? Is that Ranbir Kapoor from Animal or Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in a getup inspired by Ranbir’s role in the film?

A new advertisement in now taking the social media by a storm as MS Dhoni is seen in a film-like advert put together by Animal and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Both MS Dhoni and Sandeep Reddy feature in the video ad for a brand EMotorad, showcasing their latest e-cycle model, the Doodle V3.

MS Dhoni in an Animal-inspired ad for e-cycle

The campaign features Dhoni in a high-energy, film-inspired setting, recreating scenes of the film Animal. This ad not only highlights the e-cycle's features like its foldability and fat tires, but also brings to life elements from the film Animal which evoked a mixed bag of reactions from netizens who watched the film when it was released in 2023.

MS Dhoni is seen riding the e-cycle in style, with hair flowing in the wind, as he clenches a toothpick in his mouth – much like Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film, who only puffed on cigarettes.

Towards the end of the video, Dhoni is seen standing next to a wall of e-cycles displayed on them as he gestures to the camera.

Fans found the video in good taste with many congratulating the makers for roping in MSD for the part. Check out some reactions here:

Dhoni be like Come and hold my 5 trophies 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBtOyGiwUG — Master Wayne🦇 (@Wayne_tweeps) March 18, 2025

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is really looking awesome in this ad, seeing his hair reminds me of the old Dhoni cut🥰🔥 — Rajneesh Yadav 🧢 (@rajneeshy165) March 18, 2025

MS Dhoni as Ranbir Kapoor's ANIMAL role in an recent Ad🥵#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/C5U5Rr0gIr — EleMent 🎯 (@SigmaEleMent) March 18, 2025