World's newest island formed in Japanese archipelago after undersea volcanic eruption

In a remarkable geological event, a brand-new island has emerged from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, just off the coast of the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.

This extraordinary event, caused by an undersea volcanic eruption, has garnered global attention and scientific fascination.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) played a key role in reporting and documenting this natural wonder, reported CNN.

On November 1, the Maritime Self-Defense Force of Japan captured images that vividly depict the island's rapid formation.

These striking photos show a relatively small eruption that sent a dark plume of ash billowing above the nascent island, which is now officially recognised as part of the Ogasawara Island chain.

Timing of the eruption

While the JMA had been closely monitoring volcanic activity in the region for an extended period, it was the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo that confirmed the date of the island-forming eruption, pinpointing it to October 30.

Professor Setsuya Nakada, a volcanologist at the University of Tokyo, told the Japan Times about the formation of this new island.

He explained that this event was the result of a gradual buildup of magma beneath the ocean's surface. Over time, this molten material accumulated and eventually erupted, breaking through the water's surface to create the island.

Situated approximately 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) south of mainland Japan and just one kilometre from the historically significant Iwo Jima, this newly formed island holds a unique position.

Iwo Jima was the site of one of the most intense and significant battles of World War II in the Pacific. It was here that US Marines fought against tens of thousands of Japanese troops, resulting in a devastating loss of life on both sides, with over 7,000 Americans and 22,000 Japanese soldier deaths.