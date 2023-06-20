World Refugee Day 2023: Theme, historical significance, quotes and all you need to know

World Refugee Day 2023: Every year on June 20, the world observes World Refugee Day to highlight the plight and vulnerability of refugees across the world. The day is a reminder of the challenges faced by millions of people forced to flee their homes and countries. This day offers an opportunity to create awareness and advocate for the rights of refugees.

This day tries to foster understanding, compassion, and action towards addressing the challenges faced by refugees and displaced people. The commemoration includes people organising exhibitions, cultural performances and screenplays, panel discussions, and advocacy campaigns.

In this article, we deliver to you the history, significance, and importance of showing compassion and empathy towards refugees.

World Refugee Day 2023:

This all began on 4 December 2004, when the United Nations General Assembly established World Refugee Day through Resolution 55/76.

The resolution aims to raise awareness regarding the increasing number of refugees worldwide and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The 1951 Refugee Convention, adopted during World War II, provides an internationally recognised definition of a refugee and highlights the legal protection, rights, and assistance a refugee is entitled to.

World Refugee Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year's World Refugee Day is "Hope Away from Home." This theme highlights the resilience and challenges faced by refugees, who lost everything.

World Refugee Day 2023: Significance

World Refugee Day holds immense importance across the world as it brings global attention to the plights and challenges faced by refugees.

The day emphasises the need for international cooperation and support in addressing the refugee crisis.

The day tries to highlight their experiences and contributions for more comfortable and empathetic values the world holds for refugees regardless of their nationality and background.

People displaced hit a record 110 million, numbers might increase

Last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief Filippino Grandi said in a statement that a record 100 million people across the world have been forcibly displaced. The numbers, which earlier stood at 108.4 million, increased mostly because of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The UN refugee agency stated that the ongoing invasion of Russia in Ukraine also contributed to the numbers.

Revealing data for 2022, Grandi said that globally, 35.4 million refugees fled abroad and some 62.5 million were displaced internally.

World Refugee Day 2023: Quotes

Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale. - Khaled Hosseini

Refugees represent the very best of the human spirit. They need and deserve support and solidarity – not closed borders and pushback. - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. - Martin Luther King Jr

