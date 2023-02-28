World Rare Disease Day 2023: Here are some rare diseases which you may not know of

World Rare Disease Day is observed annually on the last day of February to raise awareness about rare diseases and the challenges faced by people living with these conditions. Rare diseases are the ones that affect a small percentage of the population, often fewer than 1 in 2,000 people.

This year, World Rare Disease Day 2023 falls on February 28. The day is an opportunity for individuals, patient organisations, healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to discuss and address the challenges the rare disease community faces. It provides a platform to share information and experiences, raise awareness, and advocate for change.

On World Rare Disease Day, people organise events, campaigns, and activities to raise awareness and support for the rare disease community. These may include educational seminars, patient support groups, fundraising events, and social media campaigns.

How many rare diseases are in the world?

There is no exact number for how many rare diseases exist, as new ones are constantly being discovered and added to the list. However, it is estimated that there are between 6,000 to 8,000 rare diseases, affecting approximately 400 million people worldwide. These diseases are often complex, chronic, and life-threatening, and many lack effective treatments or cures.

Due to their rarity and complexity, rare diseases can be challenging to diagnose and manage, and people living with these conditions often face significant medical, social, and financial burdens.

It is difficult to provide a definitive list of the top rare diseases as there are thousands of different rare diseases, and their prevalence can vary greatly depending on geographic location and population demographics. However, here are some examples of rare diseases that are relatively well-known:

Cystic Fibrosis Huntington's Disease Muscular Dystrophy Sickle Cell Anemia Gaucher Disease Pompe Disease Niemann-Pick Disease Marfan Syndrome Fabry Disease Tay-Sachs Disease