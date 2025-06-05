/World Environment Day 2025: 10+ inspiring quotes and messages for the mother Earth



The day is dedicated to raising awareness for Mother Earth. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5th to remind people that the planet is our home and we should take utmost care of it.



Since 1973, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has led this day, which has become one of the largest awareness events celebrated by millions around the world.



What is the World Environment Day 2025 theme?



This year, the day's major focus is on beating plastic pollution, the major concern of today's world and how people should unite to fix this rising issue and save the planet.



''World Environment Day will spotlight the growing scientific evidence on the impacts of plastic pollution and drive momentum to refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink plastic use. It will also reinforce the global commitment made in 2022 to end plastic pollution through a global plastic pollution treaty,'' reads the United Nations website.



Marking the day, here we have compiled over 20+ quotes, wishes and messages that you share or post on social media.



Inspirational World Environment Day quotes, wishes and messages



"What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another." - Mahatma Gandhi.



"The environment is everything that isn’t me." - Albert Einstein.



“What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?” – Henry David Thoreau.



"The future will either be green or not at all." - Bob Brown.



"Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself." – Henry David Thoreau.



“To sit in the shade on a fine day, and look upon verdure, is the most perfect refreshment.” - Jane Austen.



"The natural environment sustains the life of all beings universally."- Dalai Lama.



Quotes on Plastic Pollution



“Industrial pollution and discarding plastic waste must be tackled for the sake of all life in the ocean.” – Sir David Attenborough.



Plastic pollution is a global issue: killing wildlife, contaminating our oceans and waters, and lasting far longer than it is used.” – Leonardo DiCaprio.



“Not only are plastics polluting our oceans and waterways and killing marine life – it’s in

all of us and we can’t escape consuming plastics.” – Marco Lambertini.



''There is no such thing as ‘away’. When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere.” – Annie Leonard.



“Only we humans make waste that nature can’t digest.” – Captain Charles J Moore.



Messages for World Environment Day



''The best travellers leave only footprints and take only memories.''



''Let's go green together for a cleaner tomorrow.



"Protect our planet, secure our future."



''Waste less, wonder more.''



"Reduce, reuse, recycle."

