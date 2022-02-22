Wonder of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship ready for maiden voyage - see pics

The world's largest cruise ship - Wonder of the Seas - is ready for its inaugural sailings as it will now welcome passengers.

Florida's Port Everglades welcomed Wonder of the Seas as it reached Port Everglades for the first time on Sunday (February 20, 2022).

Wonder of the Seas is an 18-deck cruise ship, which was built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The world's largest ship was delivered last month as its debut has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, which has a capacity for 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members, is ready to start its maiden voyage from Florida to the Caribbean on March 4.

The Wonder of the Seas will head to Europe in May 2022, where she will offer 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome.

Mark Tamis, who is senior vice president of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International told CNN Travel, "We're excited to introduce guests across the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year-long process."

"From planning to delivery, we've utilized our expertise across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guest's suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly awe-inspiring," Tamis added.

