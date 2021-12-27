Woman allegedly kills boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

A woman in Missouri in the United States was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword.

The incident reportedly took place on Christmas Eve. The woman Brittany Wilson,32, was found outside the man's house with blood on her clothes, police said.

The woman reportedly told the police that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword. The woman's boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, had received several stab wounds.

The motive for the murder is still unknown. The woman was being held on a $2 million bond. Brittany Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Reports claimed the woman had herself called the police after 11pm on Friday as police entered the house they founder her boyfriend dead.

(With inputs from Agencies)