/Wine takes the cake - Scientists say moderate intake linked to better heart health compared to non-drinkers

A study has found that the type of alcohol you drink greatly impacts your longevity. An analysis of more than 340,000 adults uncovered patterns linking alcohol type with long-term health outcomes. The study carried out in the United Kingdom analysed the effects of lighter drinking linked to wine, beer, cider, and spirits. The research suggests that the type of alcohol people drink influences health differently at moderate consumption, and one kind was found to be better than the others. The findings presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26) show that not only does the amount of alcohol you consume affect your health, but the beverage choice may matter.

Senior author Zhangling Chen said, "These results come from the general population, and in certain high-risk groups, such as people with chronic diseases or cardiovascular conditions, the risks could be even higher." Drinking patterns and mortality outcomes were analysed for all the participants in the UK Biobank study from 2006 to 2022. Four different alcohol intake groups were formed, and they were each assigned to one of the groups after filling a dietary questionnaire. The groups were based on grams of pure alcohol consumed per day and per week.

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People who drank less than 20 g of alcohol per week were categorised as never or occasional drinkers. Men who consumed between 20 g per week and 20 g per day, and women who consumed between 20 g per week and 10 g per day, were placed in the low alcohol group. The moderate group had men who had 20 g to 40 g of alcohol per day, and women who consumed 10 g to 20 g per day. The effects on their health were gauged for 13 years. The results showed that high intake drinkers had a 24 per cent higher risk of death from any cause as compared to those who never drank. It also noted a 36 per cent higher risk of death from cancer, and a 14 per cent higher risk of death from heart disease.

Wine drinkers had better heart health compared to even non-drinkers

But at the low and moderate levels, the type of alcohol started affecting health outcomes. A significantly higher risk of death was associated with Spirits, beer, and cider, while consuming the same levels of wine was linked to a significantly lower risk of death. What was surprising, was that moderate wine drinkers had a 21 per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than those who never drank or only had alcohol occasionally.