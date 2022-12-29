Why Marcus Coloma exists the show, General Hospital before filming the final scenes?

Marcus Coloma announced his departure from ABC's iconic soap opera General Hospital after three years. Earlier, it was reported that the actor refused to film the final few scenes of the series after learning that he would no longer be a part of it.

The online news site Deadline has now confirmed from a spokesperson for Marcus Coloma that the aforementioned reports are false. According to the publication, the actor and ABC reached an agreement, citing Coloma's recent health concerns regarding COVID as the reason for the actor not filming the final few scenes of the show.

What did actor Marcus Coloma say about not filming the final scenes of the show?

Marcus Coloma's representative released a statement explaining why the actor was not filming his final few scenes for the show. Part of the statement reads:

"As mentioned in a statement provided by ABC, we wanted to confirm that Marcus “will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.” Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors.

"Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.''

Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine in the show

Marcus Coloma was the beloved Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital for three years. He joined the show in 2019 and has received a lot of praise from critics for his work over the years. Several actors, including Tyler Christopher, Coltin Scott, and others, have previously played the role. Coloma appeared as Father Tomas in Fox's Point Pleasant in 2005, and as Matt Evans in South Beach in 2006. He has appeared on several television shows, including Marcus Johnson on The CW drama One Tree Hill in 2006 and Leo Cruz on ABC Family's Make It or Break It from 2009 to 2010. Coloma appeared on Major Crimes as Father Jonas Alcaraz in 2017, and False Profits as Clark Steeler in 2018.

About the show, General Hospital

General Hospital focuses on the Quartermaine family in Port Charles. It depicts the various experiences people go through as they face many of life's challenges, and it includes a slew of intriguing character arcs and storylines.