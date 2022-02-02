Why did hundreds turn up for the funeral of a street dog in this south Indian city?

Hundreds of animal lovers attended the funeral of Lara, a street dog who was killed after a youth purposefully ran his expensive Audi car over it.

Ramya, a former actress who became a politician, was also among the mourners.

On Tuesday, Lara was cremated at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium.

An ambulance was used to transport the body to the crematory.

A woman, who has fed Lara since she was a puppy, was also present.

Schoolchildren joined in the grieving and criticised the killing by holding anti-cruelty placards.

They also brought flowers for the dog that had passed away.

An FIR has been filed by Karnataka police against a 23-year-old man for purposefully driving his fancy Audi car on Lara while it was sleeping on the roadside. Adhi, the accused, is the son of an industrialist and comes from a political family. On the same day, he was detained and released on bail. ×

Condemning the dastardly act, Ramya, on her Twitter handle, posted, "To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on."

To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on. pic.twitter.com/7gWG2GosWJ — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 1, 2022 ×

While sleeping on a pavement in Bengaluru, Lara was killed by a luxury car that ran over her.

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, causing fury among the general public and animal rights activists.

(With inputs from agencies)