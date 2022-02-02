Why did hundreds turn up for the funeral of a street dog in this south Indian city?

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Feb 02, 2022, 03:27 PM(IST)

Karnataka police have booked an FIR against a 23-year-old youth for deliberately running his luxury Audi car on Lara, while it was sleeping by the roadside. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Actress and politician Ramya attended the funeral of street dog called Lara which was killed by a swanky car which ran over it while sleeping on a pavement in Bengaluru. 

Hundreds of animal lovers attended the funeral of Lara, a street dog who was killed after a youth purposefully ran his expensive Audi car over it.

Ramya, a former actress who became a politician, was also among the mourners.

On Tuesday, Lara was cremated at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium.

An ambulance was used to transport the body to the crematory.

A woman, who has fed Lara since she was a puppy, was also present. 

Schoolchildren joined in the grieving and criticised the killing by holding anti-cruelty placards.

They also brought flowers for the dog that had passed away. 

An FIR has been filed by Karnataka police against a 23-year-old man for purposefully driving his fancy Audi car on Lara while it was sleeping on the roadside. Adhi, the accused, is the son of an industrialist and comes from a political family. On the same day, he was detained and released on bail.
×

Condemning the dastardly act, Ramya, on her Twitter handle, posted, "To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on."

×

While sleeping on a pavement in Bengaluru, Lara was killed by a luxury car that ran over her.

The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, causing fury among the general public and animal rights activists. 

×

(With inputs from agencies)

Read in App