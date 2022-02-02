Why did hundreds turn up for the funeral of a street dog in this south Indian city?

Karnataka police have booked an FIR against a 23-year-old youth for deliberately running his luxury Audi car on Lara, while it was sleeping by the roadside. Photograph:( Twitter )
Actress and politician Ramya attended the funeral of street dog called Lara which was killed by a swanky car which ran over it while sleeping on a pavement in Bengaluru.
Hundreds of animal lovers attended the funeral of Lara, a street dog who was killed after a youth purposefully ran his expensive Audi car over it.
Ramya, a former actress who became a politician, was also among the mourners.
On Tuesday, Lara was cremated at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium.
An ambulance was used to transport the body to the crematory.
A woman, who has fed Lara since she was a puppy, was also present.
Schoolchildren joined in the grieving and criticised the killing by holding anti-cruelty placards.
They also brought flowers for the dog that had passed away.
An FIR has been filed by Karnataka police against a 23-year-old man for purposefully driving his fancy Audi car on Lara while it was sleeping on the roadside. Adhi, the accused, is the son of an industrialist and comes from a political family. On the same day, he was detained and released on bail.
Condemning the dastardly act, Ramya, on her Twitter handle, posted, "To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on."
To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on. pic.twitter.com/7gWG2GosWJ— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 1, 2022
While sleeping on a pavement in Bengaluru, Lara was killed by a luxury car that ran over her.
The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, causing fury among the general public and animal rights activists.
Incident happn Jaynagar 1st block bangalore 29/01/2022— We save animals (@Wesaveanimals2) January 30, 2022
Purposely run over a audi car
Regi KA 51 ME 0045,one of the Grand son of DK ADIKESHAVLU, justice for voiceless #humanity@AindritaR @diganthmanchale @divyaspandana @samyuktahornad @Manekagandhibjp @Tejasvi_Surya @BSBommai pic.twitter.com/cFw1q4gnBU
(With inputs from agencies)