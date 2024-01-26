Who was Masuimi Max? Here is what caused the actress’s death and career details

Masuimi Max, an actress and model best known for appearing in major publications like Playboy and Maxim, died Thursday (Jan 25) in her Las Vegas home. The police said they received a call before 11:30 am ET, prompting emergency first responders to arrive at her home. The actress was 45-year-old when she died and was due to appear at a Vegas Chaos anniversary event at The Dive Bar on January 27

What caused Masuimi Max’s death?

According to investigators, no foul play is suspected in Max’s death but the actual cause of the death may only be identified after an investigation.

Masuimi Max’s career

During her career, which began in 2000, Masuimi Max appeared in several popular magazines, including Alt Magazine and Bizarre Magazine. She is best remembered for posing for Playboy -- MM and hit-up events at the Playboy Mansion throughout the late 2000s/early 2010s.

As per IMDb, she appeared in mostly B-movies like "Cornman: American Vegetable Hero" and "Giantess Battle Attack." She did have an uncredited role in "xXx: State of the Union" starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube ... where she played the girlfriend of Zeke -- rapper Xzibit's role in the movie.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Masuimi was of Korean and German descent. Her father retired from the Air Force and shifted to Las Vegas When she was a teen.

Who was Masuimi Max?

Masuimi Max was a highly accomplished and influential figure in the alternative/fetish modelling industry. Not only was she a model, but also an actress and entrepreneur, owning a cosmetics brand called I Am Sin.

Her extensive portfolio included collaborations with renowned brands such as Harley-Davidson and Pinup Girl Clothing, and she was featured on numerous magazine covers, music videos, TV shows, and movies.

Max's success story was attributed to her hard work, talent, and determination, serving as inspiration for many aspiring models. She was often compared to iconic figures like Dita Von Teese and was considered a pioneer in her field. Her passing marks the end of an era in the industry, but her legacy and influence will continue to resonate within the modelling community.