Who was Lisa Loring? Original Wednesday Addams who passed away at 64: Here's a glimpse of her career & life

Lisa Loring, the American actress who starred as Wednesday Addams in the first screen transformation of The Addams Family, passed away from a stroke at the age of 64. Lisa Loring's daughter told Variety that the actress died in Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, on Saturday, January 28, surrounded by family. According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Lisa Loring was on life support for three days. However, the family decided to remove it this weekend. Lisa Loring suffered a stroke due to smoking and high blood pressure.

Let's glimpse at Lisa Loring's life and career journey, during which she played the iconic character of Wednesday Addams.

Lisa Loring's career

Lisa Loring, known for being the original Wednesday Addams, started her journey in 1964. She starred in Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons taking on her legendary role when she was five years old. Lisa Loring played the character for two consecutive years, and the audience loved her.

Lisa Loring's gothic streak and classic pigtails influenced the ensuing depiction of Wednesday Addams' character. People widely loved and appreciated Lisa Loring's performance as the original Wednesday Addams.

In the Netflix show Wednesday, Jenna Ortega sired a dance inspired by Lisa Loring's edgy dance moves from the original drama. Later, when the steps went viral, lead actress Ortega expressed gratitude towards the original Wednesday Addams for her moves.

Born in the Marshall Islands in 1958, Lisa Loring lived with her mother in Hawaii and later Los Angeles. Lisa Loring, formerly Lisa Ann DeCines, began her career as a model when she was three. However, her first role on television was not as Wednesday Addams.

Lisa Loring landed her first role in the medical drama Dr Kildare. Later, she starred in American sitcoms like The Pruitts of Southampton. Lisa Loring also landed a recurring role on a long-running daytime soap, As the World Turns.

In the late 80s, she appeared in slashers, including Blood Frenzy, Iced, and Savage Harbor. Moreover, Lisa Loring worked as a makeup artist on the sets of Traci's Big Trick, an adult film.

Lisa Loring's personal life

During her lifetime, Loring married four times. Her first marriage was to Farrell Foumberg, when she was 15 years old in 1973. In 1981, she married actor, Doug Stevenson. But, the marriage lasted only for two years.