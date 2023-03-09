Who is collector Renu Raj? Why did Kerala High Court criticise her? Know about her husband, family and age

Collector Renu Raj from Ernakulam district is finding herself in hot water after the Brahmapuram waste yard fire incident. The state administration has now transferred the IAS officer to Wayanad district. Three other district collectors were also transferred to new districts the same day. The move came against the backdrop of allegations that IAS Renu Raj failed to handle the waste yard fire incident adequately.

Collector Renu Raj chastised by Kerala High Court

Earlier, Kerala High Court on Tuesday blasted the outgoing Ernakulam district Collector Renu Raj. The high court took the Suo-Moto cognizance of the fire incident and asked Renu Raj to appear before the court for briefing. However, IAS Raj failed to appear before the judges as per a report by ABP News. Instead, a disaster management official appeared before the court.

Kerala High Court judges immediately criticised the move and asked whether IAS Renu Raj was feeling discomfort after breathing polluted air. The court also made it clear that Renu Raj couldn’t shirk her responsibility in that way. The court asked, “Did you say that the fire will be controlled in two days?"What warning did you give to the public?"

Within 24 hours, the state administration dispatched the transfer letter to the Ernakulam district collector. She will now be taking charge of Wayanad district.

Brahmapuram waste yard fire still not under the control

The fire in Brahmapuram waste yard started on March 2 and hasn't been put out as of yet. In order to put out the fire, Indian Navy helicopters are now deployed at the site. On March 7, the MI 17 V5 helicopter of the Air Force also joined the operation.

Renu Raj in a statement to the media said, “Experts from the health sector are checking whether this smoke can cause health problems. But diseases caused by smoke have not been detected much. Similarly, no irregular increase in the number of patients arriving at the hospital was found. However, the elderly, children below 12 years of age and those with asthma should be cautious.”

Renu Raj's husband, age and family details

IAS Renu Raj is 36 years old and she is married to L.S Bhagat. Dr Renu Raj comes from a medically knowledgeable family. Her mother is a homemaker, and her father is a retired KSRTC conductor. She has always performed academically well, and in her 10th and 12th grades, she was recognised as one of the top ten students. She worked for a government hospital after doing MBBS while studying for the civil service exams.