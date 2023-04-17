Who is Ashkkar Soudaan? Image of Mammootty’s doppelganger goes viral on internet, check all details

Images of famous Malayalam actor Mammootty’s doppelganger are making rounds on the internet. Expectedly, Mammootty’s curious fans and netizens are eager to know more about the doppelganger who also lives in Kerala. It turns out the man is none other than Mammootty’s own nephew and actor Ashkkar Soudaan. He has become the latest internet sensation in Kerala due to his striking resemblance to his superstar uncle.

Who is Ashkkar Soudaan?

Ashkkar Soudaan is Mammootty’s nephew, the son of his sister. Popular as Mammootty’s doppelganger on the internet, Ashkkar Soudaan is also n Malayalam actor. He is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming movie DNA. Recently, he shared his photo with his uncle Mammootty where he was seen seeking his blessings before the shooting begins.

Ashkkar Soudaan’s family and career details

Ashkkar is married and his father of two children. He was born to Sauda and Abdul Kareem Thalayolaparambu along with his two siblings Aslam and Roza. After making his acting debut in the Saji Surendran-directed film "Ivar Vivahitharayal," Ashkkar went on to play roles in a number of other movies, including "Mithram," "Ennodu Para I Love You Ennu," "Mere Pyare Deshvasiyom," "Moonam Pralayam," "Kolamas," and "Vallikkettu."

Ashkkar Soudaan’s statement on being his uncle’s “doppelganger”

Ashkkar Soudaan in a statement said he was quite happy to know people found him visibly similar to his superstar uncle. He said, “He is my uncle. I am quite happy to hear people say that I resemble him. Before acting in the film, I took his blessings. He only had one question for me—what’s DNA? I was quite unprepared for that question. He also provided the answer-- Deoxyribonucleic acid! I will never forget that."

Earlier, in his Instagram post, Ashkkar Soudaan wrote, "The shooting of the film, where I will be the hero after taking blessings from my 'uncle' is starting today. Everyone's prayers and blessings should be there.”

