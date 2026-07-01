/White House X account mocks Hillary Clinton, shocked netizens say it is being run by 'petty, juvenile teenagers'

White House shared an old post of a birthday wish for Hillary Clinton, with the original post captioned - "Happy birthday to this future president", leaving netizens shocked. The old message was posted by several people in response to a post by UberFacts. "Today is Social Media Day — What social media post will forever remain unmatched?" The black and white photo shows a teen Hillary Clinton smiling and was originally posted on October 26, 2016, as per the date mentioned at the bottom.

This was the time when Clinton was running for president against Donald Trump. The latter staged a shock victory, after which Hillary never ran for president again. The post is being seen as a sarcastic jab at Hillary.

White House post on Hillary Clinton

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Shocked netizens react to White House post on Hillary Clinton

The post from the White House left everyone shocked, with some asking whether Trump himself handles this account. It is unexpected to see a body like the White House taking a jibe at a politician and an ex-presidential candidate.

A user asked what kind of person would post something like this, using expletives that WION cannot share here. Another wrote, "I can’t wait until the day Trump is removed from everything. The disgraced White House and all the garbage posted by these losers is wiped from existence."

One shocked user wrote, "I would have lost a lot of money if someone had bet me that one day the White House Official communications would be run by petty, juvenile teenagers," expressing disbelief over such a post being shared by the White House. Another called out whoever handles White House's social media account. "Someone stop the White House interns. They are wasted on Boone Farms and poasting whatever they like."

"Don’t you have more important things to do like protect the public from threats, solve the economy, drive down gas prices and grocery prices, etc etc?" one asked.

Netizens shared Trump's own social media posts that shocked the world

A user shared that on World Social Media day, Trump's "genocide" warning against Iran remains "unmatched", adding a screenshot of the Truth Social post by Trump in which he wrote, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."