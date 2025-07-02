/Where to spend July 4th on Independence Day? Top 10 US cities for fireworks, food and family fun

The United States celebrates its independence on July 4, 2025, as it gained freedom from Great Britain. The celebration comes with fireworks and parades as well as local traditions like flyovers, festivals and concerts. This day is one of the 11 federal holidays in the US, where several places and services remain closed.

However, for the celebration of Independence Day, you can explore several places in the US where the spot with its service will remain open. So, there are numerous sites where citizens of the US and even non-citizens of the US can have an adventure and a good family holiday.

Here is a list of the top 10 best places to visit on July 4:

10. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach captures the spirit of summer with sun-soaked beaches, open-air concerts, juicy watermelon, and fireworks galore. The Fourth of July here offers multiple fireworks displays at locations like Barefoot Landing, Cherry Grove Pier, and Broadway at the Beach.

9. Orlando, Florida

Along with Orlando, fireworks extravaganzas light up the skies at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

8. Traverse City, Michigan

Head to Traverse City for a festive July celebration filled with fireworks and cherries. Known as the "Cherry Capital of the World," the city is hosting the National Cherry Festival from June 28 to July 5, 2025, offering both a visual and culinary treat.

7. Chicago, Illinois

Celebrate Independence Day along the lakefront in Chicago with an array of events. Highlights include fireworks, the Taste of Chicago food fest, boat cruises, a music performance at Grant Park, and the high-speed NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 5–6, 2025.

6. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus hosts the Midwest’s biggest Independence Day celebration, covering 2.5 square miles downtown. Expect live concerts, a parade, a bustling street fair, and a grand fireworks show at 10 pm. Don’t miss the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, which honours service members from every military branch.

5. Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s capital city has a weekend full of patriotic festivities in 2025. The WaunaBoom celebration in Waunakee starts at 2 p.m. and features music, food trucks, family fun, and aerial shows including a Black Hawk landing and an F-35 fighter jet flyover.

4. New Haven, Connecticut

Visitors in New Haven can enjoy more than 2,000 acres of lush parkland. From strolling through the historic New Haven Green to hiking scenic trails at East Rock Park, the city offers plenty of outdoor spaces for daytime adventure and relaxation.

3. Boston, Massachusetts

Steeped in Revolutionary history, Boston celebrates Independence Day with true patriotic spirit. The multi-day Boston Harborfest features everything from Chowderfest to military band concerts, reflecting the city's deep roots in America's founding story.

2. Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration brings small-town charm to life. Set downtown and on the Dartmouth Green, the 2025 theme, Hanover in Harmony, features live music, a hometown parade, pie-eating contests, carnival-style games, and pony rides.

1. New York City, New York