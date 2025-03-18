Delhi-NCR residents who frequently drive to the national capital, beware, making some of the mistakes mentioned below can lead to your driving licence being cancelled.

As the Delhi police crack down on traffic violations in a bid to curb rising road accidents, the fines/penalties for breaking traffic rules have been jacked up significantly from March. The Delhi Police have also cautioned that drivers can lose their driving licences.

Avoid this or you can lose your driving licence

Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reveals a troubling surge in road accidents, rising from 138,000 to over 168,000 in the past three years.

In 2021, Delhi recorded 1,239 fatalities from 1,206 accidents, while by 15 December 2024, these figures had risen to 1,431 deaths from 1,398 accidents.

The daily average of road fatalities has increased from three in 2021 to four in 2024.

In response, Delhi Traffic Police has written to the Transport Department recommending the cancellation of licences for habitual offenders.

Now, drivers caught violating Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will have their licences revoked. These sections cover reckless driving and offences such as jumping red lights, dangerous overtaking, using mobile phones while driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, the fines for a variety of traffic violations have been increased from March. Read on to know more.

Heavier penalties nationwide

Across India, starting March 1, harsher motor vehicle fines have been implemented, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations.

The new penalties include:

- Drunken Driving

A fine of ₹10,000 and/or six months in jail for the first offence. Repeat offenders face a ₹15,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Earlier the fine for drunken driving was ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

- Helmet and Seat Belt Violations

Riding without a helmet will now cost ₹1,000 and will also lead to the scrapping of driving licence for three months. Not wearing a seat belt also carries a ₹1,000 fine.

- Using a Mobile Phone While Driving

The penalty has increased from ₹500 to ₹5,000.

- Missing Documents

Driving without a valid licence carries fines of ₹5,000.

Meanwhile, driving without insurance carries a fine of ₹2,000 and/or three months in jail, and community service.

A missing pollution certificate attracts a ₹10,000 fine and/or six months of jail time.

- Triple Riding Two-wheelers

Triple riding on two-wheelers will result in a ₹1,000 fine. Earlier the fine was only ₹100.

- Dangerous Driving and Racing

Dangerous driving or racing on public roads will now incur a ₹5,000 penalty.

- Blocking ambulances or Emergency Vehicles

Not giving way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles will now result in a ₹10,000 fine.

- Juvenile Offenders

Juvenile offenders like Rakshit Chaurasiya, the 20-year-old law student who killed one and injured seven others in Gujarat's Vadodara, will now face strict action. If a minor, under the age of 18 years, is caught driving, the penalty now includes a ₹25,000 fine, three years in prison, cancellation of the vehicle's registration for one year, and a ban on obtaining a licence until the age of 25.

