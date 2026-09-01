/'What a stupid question': Donald Trump once again insults a female reporter

US President Donald Trump gave an angry response to a female reporter on Monday when she asked him if he was no longer considering using nuclear weapons against Iran. NewsNation White House correspondent Libbey Dean was on the receiving end this time. "Well, I would never say that, but the answer is yes. I ruled out…there's no reason for it," Trump said, adding, "What a stupid question that is, actually."

"Here they are, they're, they're totally defeated militarily. So now I defeat them, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question," Trump continued in the same vein. The latest attack on a reporter came after Trump said in a Fox News interview that he will hit the country "hard" following missile strikes on US bases in Jordan.

Trump calls female reporters ‘ugly’, ‘stupid’, ‘piggy’

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Trump has habitually been insulting female journalists at press conferences. Last year, he called CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes "stupid" when she asked him why he blamed the Biden administration for the shooting of two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, by an Afghan national. Rahmanullah Lakanwal entered the US under the Biden administration and was granted asylum under the Trump administration.

"Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane, along with thousands of other people that shouldn't be here, and you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person," Trump hit out at her. He also slammed New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers, who co-authored an article on his age and physical stamina. The president called her "third-rate" and "ugly, both inside and out."