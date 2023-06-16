Weather Update: Heatwave to continue in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi to witness light rains, says IMD forecast

Delhi might get some relief from the scorching heat in the next few days. The India Meteorological Department predicted light rains and thunderstorms over the national capital due to Cyclone 'Biparjoy.' Strong winds and heavy rains hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said, "The national capital might receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea." Delhi might receive light rains and thundershowers with gusty winds on June 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, most of North and East India shall continue to reel under the heatwave for the next five days. Furthermore, heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of northwest India due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Here's the IMD forecast for the next five days. IMD Forecast: Next Five Days Weather Updates Northeast India

According to the latest forecast, northeast India shall receive light to heavy rainfall during the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh might witness heavy rains till June 17. The weather forecast has also predicted heavy showers in Assam and Meghalaya till June 18.

East India

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar might witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next five days.

Northwest India

According to the weather forecast for the next five days, isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand might witness light to moderate and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. IMD has also predicted thunder squalls and hailstorms at places over Uttarakhand on June 18 and 19. "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over southwest Rajasthan on June 16 and 17; and southeast Rajasthan on June 17 and 18," IMD said. Heatwave Warning Heatwave conditions might persist in isolated areas over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh over the next five days, according to IMD. Warm nighttime temperatures shall continue in isolated pockets in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh until June 17.

Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail across Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar over the next four days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three days, and Southeast Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh over the next two days. Hot and humid conditions are very also likely over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies)