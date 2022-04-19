Watch: Tiger jumps off a boat in Sunderban and swims to shore, reminds Twitter of 'Life Of Pi'

Just like Peter Parker from 'Life Of Pi'. An old video of a Royal Bengal tiger jumping from a boat during rescue operation is doing the rounds of the internet.



The now-viral video shows the regal tiger plunging out of a boat and swiftly swimming towards the shore near Sundarbans.



The video was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parween Kalwaan on his Twitter handle and it reminded many of Ang Lee's Oscar-winning film 'Life Of Pi'.



Kalwaan wrote, "The Tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of tiger from Sundarbans."

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans.

The video caught everyone's attention in no time and Twitter was quick to compare it to the Hollywood film.



"We witnessed a really talented tiger with swimming abilities in Life of Pie earlier," a social media user wrote.

"We witnessed a really talented tiger with swimming abilities in Life of Pie earlier," a social media user wrote.

Another commented, "It seems Life of Pi last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn`t look back..he entered into his World."

"It seems Life of Pi last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn`t look back..he entered into his World."

A third Twitter user wrote, "Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Parker never looked back :)"

"Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Parker never looked back :)"

'Life Of Pi' is a 2012 critical and commercial successful adventure drama that featured Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Adil Hussain.



The movie had earned eleven nominations at the 85th Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects.

