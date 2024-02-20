Watch: Telangana executive engineer breaks down after being caught taking $1000 in bribe

An executive engineer associated with the Tribal Welfare Department of India’s southern state of Telangana broke down in tears after being caught red-handed taking a bribe of INR 84,000 ($1,000).

K Jaga Jyothi was subsequently detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad's Masab Tank area, who was accused by contractor Bodukarr Ganganna of demanding a bribe in exchange for an official favour.

According to Free Press Journal, the official sanction for the duty had already been passed, which was related to Nizamabad. The matter intensified when a local journalist reported the incident on social media. Tears of regret don't help; need to weigh in on actions & consequences before you become a party to it: #Telangana Tribal Administration Officer Executive Engineer Jagath Jyothi caught redhanded by #ACB taking bribe of Rs 84,000 in Tribal Administration Building @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/fpGItKM28C — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 20, 2024 × The viral video prompted an FIR (First Information Report) against Jyothi, following which officials of the ACB conducted a smooth operation and detained the executive.

Phenolphthalein test conducted

K Jaga Jyothi was also made to undergo a phenolphthalein test, in which her right-hand fingers tested positive.

Phenolphthalein, a chemical compound, turns pink when it breaks down and serves as an imperative tool to catch bribe recipients.

When someone handles marked bills or documents, traces of the solution stick to their hands, and the pink colour appears upon contact with a mild base.

Also read: Bag of cocaine found near Trinidad shipwreck sparks investigation

The ACB in a release said K Jaga Jyothi acted dishonestly and inappropriately and wanted to gain undue advantage. The full bribe amount, INR 84,000, was recovered from her possession and she will now be presented before a court in Hyderabad.

Reaction on social media

Users on social media shamed the executive while others lauded the action by ACB.

“Very good step by ACB,” wrote a user.

“What a shame , these people study hard to get into an administrative position with a vision to improve the process but instead they opt for corruption,” said another.

“Good job by ACB . All such office bearers must be shown this video. Corruption is the rooted in every corner of our country and it should be eradicated at any cost,” wrote a third user.