Watch: Robot dog firing machine gun goes viral on the net

Edited By: Rustam Roy
Washington Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:29 PM(IST)

Robotic dog with machine gun Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

People on Twitter recalled the Black Mirror episode as some called the development "inevitable".

A video of a robot dog with a machine gun has created a storm on social media.

In the video which has gone viral on the net, the dog is seen firing a machine gun as it strides across a snowy area with an armoured vehicle placed on the side.

×
×
×

The original clip was reportedly posted by a Russian man. People on Twitter recalled the Black Mirror episode as some called the development "inevitable".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Topics

Read in App