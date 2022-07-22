Watch: Robot dog firing machine gun goes viral on the net

A video of a robot dog with a machine gun has created a storm on social media.

In the video which has gone viral on the net, the dog is seen firing a machine gun as it strides across a snowy area with an armoured vehicle placed on the side.

while it was always imaginable, but seeing it in action evokes a visceral sense of horror!



robotics & AI need charters on regulation of this tech and access to it, before "everyone needs a gun-trotting RC robot dog" becomes a second-amendment debate!



what have we done?!

The original clip was reportedly posted by a Russian man. People on Twitter recalled the Black Mirror episode as some called the development "inevitable".

